Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to multiple reports.

Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a deal with the Rangers, per source. The deal is pending physical. @ByRobertMurray was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 27, 2022

Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox and had a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 109.1 innings.

The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2021 and finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting after posting an 11-9 record with a 2.79 ERA and 1.190 WHIP in 182.1 innings.

Eovaldi helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 where he had a 2-1 record with a 1.16 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 22.1 innings.

Drafted in the 11th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Eovaldi has a career 67-66 record with a 4.16 ERA and 1.322 WHIP in 240 career games split between the Dodgers, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, and Red Sox.