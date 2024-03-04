It’s not every day that a player in the NHL has a chance to break a record held by Wayne Gretzky.

Well, it’s not every day a player has a season like Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is having.

MacKinnon is second in the NHL with 101 points and trails Nikita Kucherov by four for the league lead.

However, home ice is where the Canadian is separating himself from the rest of the NHL, and most other players in the history of the sport.

MacKinnon and the Avs are in action tonight at their home rink Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

The team has played 29 home games this season, and Mackinnon has recorded at least one point in all of them.

Monday’s opponent is the Chicago Blackhawks. MacKinnon is -720 to extend his streak against the team sitting last in the NHL with 35 points.

The number represents an implied probability of a Mackinnon point at 87.8 per cent.

As Mackinnon continues to rack up points at home, he creeps closer and closer to a record set by Gretzky that has been accomplished only by The Great One.

FanDuel has Mackinnon as a 10-1 longshot to become the second player since 1924 to record at least one point in every home game this season.

MacKinnon chasing history

In 1988-89, Gretzky recorded one point in every home game the Los Angeles Kings played that season.

All 40 of them.

It was the first time since the schedule went past the 24-game mark in 1924-25 that a player had achieved that feat.

It’s also the only time it’s happened.

Since then, the schedule has expanded, and Mackinnon not only has a chance to tie Gretzky at 40, but he’ll also have an opportunity to break it. Should the streak last that long.

Last week when FanDuel put this market on the site it opened at 12-1.

Since then, MacKinnon has extended his streak by one game and has seen that number slashed to 10-1.

Think MacKinnon will make history? Let us know on X at @TSN_Edge.