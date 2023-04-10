NEW YORK — Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon, Seattle right-winger Jordan Eberle and Florida goaltender Alex Lyon are the NHL's three stars of the week.

MacKinnon was tied for the league lead in goals (five) and points (10) as he led Colorado to a perfect 4-0-0 record and into the top spot of the Central Division.

In the process, MacKinnon hit the 100-point mark on the season to be the first Avalanche player since Joe Sakic in 2006-07 to do so. He also set a franchise record with his 10th and 11th career overtime goals in wins over San Jose and Anaheim.

Eberle had four goals and four assists as the Kraken were not only perfect across four games, but also secured their first post-season berth in franchise history. The 32-year-old reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his 13-year career.

Lyon went a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .959 save percentage to help the Panthers move into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

He followed up a 39-save effort in a 2-1 win over Buffalo last Tuesday with a career-high 56-save outing in a 7-2 victory over Ottawa on Thursday. He was one save shy of the franchise record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.