BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke made his much-anticipated return in Friday's regular season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, completing 7-of-11 passes for 68 yards before leaving the game before the end of the first half.

The Lions went into the break trailing the Bombers 17-6.

Rourke was not scheduled to finish the game and TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that the abbreviated outing was 'mission accomplished' for Rourke and the Lions as he attempts to get back into form before the Lions playoff game next week against the Calgary Stampeders.