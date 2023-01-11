BC Lions star quarterback Nathan Rourke worked out with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday - the 12th team he's meet with since the CFL season came to a close in November - and a decision on his playing future is "imminent," according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Nathan Rourke’s workout tour concluded today in Cleveland. He visited 12 teams, a majority have made offers, several with meaningful guarantees. Rourke has been in regular contact with #BCLions throughout the process. A decision is imminent, I expect by the weekend. @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/ecPDrwq0ER — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 12, 2023

Lalji reports a majority of the teams have made offers with several meaningful guarantees. A decision could come as soon as this weekend, notes Lalji.

In addition to the Browns, the 25-year-old Rourke has worked out with the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

Rourke, a native of Victoria, B.C., won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award this past season after recording 3,349 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games with the Lions. He completed 78.7 pre cent of his passes, a new CFL record.

Rourke missed nearly half of the season after undergoing foot surgery in August. He would return for the playoffs, beating the Calgary Stampeders in the divisional round before falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final.

Rourke has been eligible to sign with an NFL team since Jan. 9.