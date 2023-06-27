TORONTO — The National Bank Open will award an equal amount of prize money to men's and women's tennis players starting in 2027.

The tournament will also expanding from seven-day main draw competitions to 12 days starting in 2025, with the exception of Olympic years.

The WTA lists a purse of just under US$2.8 million for this year's women's event in Montreal.

The ATP men's event in Toronto has a purse of over $7.6 million.

Tennis Canada projects WTA prize money to rise from about 32 per cent of the ATP prize money to nearly 60 per cent by 2025, 78 per cent in 2026, and 100 per cent by 2027.

The annual Canadian tournament runs in Toronto and Montreal in early August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.