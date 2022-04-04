So far, so good for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis' team leads the Kansas Jayhawks 40-25 at the end of the first half in the men's National Championship game.

Armando Bacot leads the way for Carolina with 12 points while RJ Davis has chipped in with 11.

The Jayhawks got out to a quick 7-0 run but North Carolina closed the gap, taking their first lead of the night just outside the 10-minute mark, outplaying Kansas significantly down the stretch of the first half to grab a double-digit lead.

The Tar Heels earned their spot in the title game with a victory over No. 2 Duke and Mike Krzyzewski, ending his coaching career in the Final Four. They also took down the Saint Peter's Peacocks after the Jersey City school advanced all the way to the Sweet Sixteen.

Kansas defeated No. 2 Villanova Saturday night to book their spot in the championship.