National Lacrosse League announces finalists for 2022-23 NLL Awards

The National Lacrosse League announced the finalists on Tuesday for its annual season-end awards honoring the best players, coaches, and executives for the 2022-23 NLL season.

Reigning NLL Most Valuable Player, Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith, looks to repeat against last year’s NLL Rookie of the Year, New York Riptide’s Jeff Teat, and Calgary Roughnecks’ standout goaltender, Christian Del Bianco.

All 11 award categories are based on 2022-23 regular season stats and performances, with voting taking place prior to the start of the 2023 NLL Playoffs. Voters ranked their choices from 1st through 5th place with those votes correlating with a point total (noted below). The top three vote getters for each award are listed as the finalists.

The winners will be announced next week leading into Game 1 of the NLL Finals.

Most Valuable Player

Christian Del Bianco (Coquitlam, BC) – Goaltender – Calgary Roughnecks

Dhane Smith (Kitchener, ON) – Forward – Buffalo Bandits

Jeff Teat (Brampton, ON) – Forward – New York Riptide

Rookie of the Year

Brett Dobson (Oshawa, ON) – Goaltender – Georgia Swarm

Jonathan Donville (Oakville, ON) – Forward – Panther City Lacrosse Club

Jack Hannah (Milford, OH) – Forward – Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Goaltender of the Year

Christian Del Bianco (Coquitlam, BC) – Calgary Roughnecks

Nick Rose (Orangeville, ON) – Toronto Rock

Matt Vinc (St. Catharines, ON) – Buffalo Bandits

Transition Player of the Year

Reid Bowering (Coquitlam, BC) – Vancouver Warriors

Zach Currier (Peterborough, ON) – Calgary Roughnecks

Challen Rogers (Coquitlam, BC) – Toronto Rock

Defensive Player of the Year

Latrell Harris (St. Catharines, ON) – Toronto Rock

Graeme Hossack (Port Perry, ON) – Halifax Thunderbirds

Brad Kri (Acton, ON) – Toronto Rock

Sportsmanship Award

Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, ON) – Buffalo Bandits

Tom Schreiber (East Meadow, NY) – Toronto Rock

Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation, NY) – Georgia Swarm

Teammate of the Year

Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, ON) – Buffalo Bandits

Dan Dawson (Oakville, ON) – Toronto Rock

John LaFontaine (Whitby, ON) – Albany FireWolves

Les Bartley Award (Head Coach of the Year)

Mike Hasen – Rochester Knighthawks

Tracey Kelusky – Panther City Lacrosse Club

Curt Malawsky – Calgary Roughnecks

General Manager of the Year

Mike Board – Calgary Roughnecks

Dan Carey – Rochester Knighthawks

Jamie Dawick – Toronto Rock

Executive of the Year

Melissa Blades – Director of Business Operations, Calgary Roughnecks

Mark Fine – Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Matt Hutchings – Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, KSE, Governor, Colorado Mammoth

Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year)

Pat Gregoire – TSN/Halifax Thunderbirds color commentator and co-host, “Off the CrosseBar” Podcast

Teddy Jenner – TSN play-by-play and co-host, “Off the CrosseBar” Podcast

Adam Levi – Inside Lacrosse, NLLPA, and NLL.com contributing writer and host, “Lacrosse Matrix” Podcast

Each NLL team had the opportunity to nominate and vote for each of the awards with the exception of Teammate of the Year, as each NLLPA Player Representative nominated a player from their team for this honor that was voted on by the NLLPA and its 15 Player Representatives.

Once nominations were finalized, each NLL team casted three ballots for each award by three members of its organization. Select media were eligible to vote for all awards except Teammate of the Year and Executive of the Year with the same voting system.

Each ballot allowed voting members to select their top five choices for each award among all nominated persons. Points were distributed for each first through fifth place vote as follows:

1 st Place – 10 points

Place – 10 points 2 nd Place – 7 points

Place – 7 points 3 rd Place – 5 points

Place – 5 points 4 th Place – 3 points

Place – 3 points 5th Place – 1 point

The person that accumulated the most points will be announced as the winner while the top three are the finalists. The All-League and All-Rookie teams are determined by the top vote getters in each correlating award. The All-Rookie team will be made up of six rookies, regardless of position. The All-League First Team and All-League Second Team will be made up of six individuals per team. Each Team will consist of two forwards, one transition player, two defenseman, and one goaltender.