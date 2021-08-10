Buffalo to host NLL Hame of Fame Induction and Entry Draft

The National Lacrosse League announced on Tuesday that the city of Buffalo will host the induction of the 2021 NLL Hall of Fame Class as well as the 2021 NLL Entry Draft later this month.

On Friday, August 27, the NLL will induct the following players and builders into its Hall of Fame: Colin Doyle, Kevin Finneran, John Grant Jr., Casey Powell, Shawn Williams, Pat McCready, Regy Thorpe, Steve Toll, Roy Condon (builder) and Bill Fox (builder).

Then on Saturday, August 28, Buffalo will host the 2021 NLL Entry Draft as the expansion Panther City Lacrosse Club will make its very first selection in franchise history.

Here's a look at the first-round order:

1. Panther City Lacrosse Club

2. Georgia (from New York)

3. Buffalo (from Rochester)

4. Vancouver

5. San Diego

6. Calgary

7. Saskatchewan (from Colorado)

8. Saskatchewan (from Philadelphia)

9. Georgia

10. Philadelphia (from Buffalo)

11. Panther City Lacrosse Club (from Toronto via Georgia)

12. Halifax

13. Buffalo (from Saskatchewan)

14. Buffalo (from Albany)

15. Calgary (from Panther City Lacrosse Club)

16. Albany (Compensatory)

The 2021-22 NLL season officially gets underway on the weekend of Dec. 3-4.

The NLL and TSN announced a new landmark multi-year partnership back in July.