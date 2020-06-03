Veteran national linebacker Sam Hurl announced his retirement from the CFL on social media Wednesday.

I am officially hangin em up! Check out the pod with Ballsy if you are interested! Thanks to everyone along the way, I am so grateful and lucky to have got the opportunities I did. Now onto the next chapter. https://t.co/jxspWnhHmv — Sam Hurl (@SamHurl) June 3, 2020

"I am officially hangin em up!" Hurl tweeted.

"Thanks to everyone along the way, I am so grateful to have got the opportunities I did. Now onto the next chapter."

Hurl spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 30-year-old had five special teams tackles in nine games last year.

In 117 career games in the CFL, Hurl has recorded 206 tackles, eight sacks, and three interceptions.