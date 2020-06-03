2h ago
National LB Hurl announces retirement
Veteran national linebacker Sam Hurl announced his retirement from the CFL on social media Wednesday. "I am officially hangin em up!" Hurl tweeted. "Thanks to everyone along the way, I am so grateful to have got the opportunities I did. Now onto the next chapter."
TSN.ca Staff
Khari Jones details facing racism while playing for Bombers
Veteran national linebacker Sam Hurl announced his retirement from the CFL on social media Wednesday.
"I am officially hangin em up!" Hurl tweeted.
"Thanks to everyone along the way, I am so grateful to have got the opportunities I did. Now onto the next chapter."
Hurl spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 30-year-old had five special teams tackles in nine games last year.
In 117 career games in the CFL, Hurl has recorded 206 tackles, eight sacks, and three interceptions.