Days after two of the league's six teams withdrew from the Lake Placid tournament, the National Women's Hockey League announced on Wednesday that it was suspending play due to new positive COVID-19 tests and safety concerns.

"The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) [Lake Placid, NY's regional authority] have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL season in Lake Placid have been suspended," the league said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale previously withdrew from the Isobel Cup tournament citing COVID-19.

