WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals say catcher Matt Wieters had an operation on his left hamstring.

The team announced Thursday that Wieters had the surgery on Wednesday.

The Nationals indicated more information would be provided after Wieters returns to Washington and is examined by the club's medical staff.

Wieters went on the 10-day disabled list last week after injuring his hamstring in a game on May 10.

He is batting .231 with three homers and seven RBIs in only 65 at-bats this season. Pedro Severino has been Washington's primary starting catcher in Wieters' place.

After an off day Thursday, the Nationals open a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball