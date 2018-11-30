CLEVELAND — The Indians traded one of their big arms — from behind the plate

Cleveland, which has been dangling right-handers Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco as trade bait, dealt All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals on Friday.

In return, the three-time defending AL Central champions got outfielder Daniel Jonson and right-hander Jefry Rodriguez.

The Nationals went into the off-season in need of a new catcher — and now have two new ones. They also signed free agent Kurt Suzuki.

Gomes has been a steady player for Cleveland since coming over from Toronto in 2012. The 31-year-old had one of his best offensive seasons in 2018, batting .266 with a career-high 26 doubles, 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games. He was also excellent behind the plate and got selected an AL All-Star for the first time.

Gomes will make $7 million next season and his contract includes club options for 2020 at $9 million with a $1 million buyout and for 2021 at $11 million.

The Indians may be negotiating a new contract with Carrasco, but may still deal either Kluber or Bauer, two of the AL's best starters.

Gomes' departure leaves the Indians with Roberto Perez and rookie Eric Haase as their primary catchers, but it's possible they may look to acquire one in any upcoming deals.

