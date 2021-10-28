TORONTO — Navneet Dhaliwal will captain Canada at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Antigua from Nov. 7 to 15.

The Canadian men will be joined by Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Panama and the U.S. in the round-robin tournament that will send two teams to the two eight-country qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be played in Australia next November.

The Canadian roster includes all-rounder Rayyan Pathan who recently played in Nepal’s T20 Everest Premier League. Pathan also claimed eight wickets, with his medium-pace bowling, and posted a highest score of 46 at the 2019 Cricket West Indies Colonial Medical Life Super50 Tournament in St. Kitts.

The Canadian team leaves Sunday for Antigua.

Canada Roster

Navneet Dhaliwal (capt.), Dilon Heyliger, Jatinderpal Matharu, Shreyas Movva, Salman Nazar, Rayyan Pathan, Cecil Pervez, Sana-Ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq, Harsh Thaker, Saad Zafar and Aaditya Varadharajan.

Coach: Amarinder Bhinder.

Assistant Coaches: Khuram Chohan and Daulat Khan.

Manager: Carlos Ragoonath.

Analyst: Dinesh Mahabir.

Physio: Ankur Sahrama.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.