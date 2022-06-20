2h ago
Kadri, Burakovsky day-to-day, Avalanche coach says
Colorado Avalanche forwards Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky are day-to-day, head coach Jared Bednar said as the team prepares to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche forwards Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky are day-to-day, head coach Jared Bednar said as the team prepares to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.
According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Bednar didn't say for sure that Kadri and Burakovsky are out for tonight's game, but it doesn't seem likely they will play.
Kadri, who skated on his own again today, underwent thumb surgery and hasn’t played since taking a hit into the boards from Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane early in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on June 4.
Burakovsky was forced out of Game 2 of the final on Saturday after being hit in the hand by a shot from Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman in the second period of Colorado's 7-0 win.
Burakovsky scored the overtime winner for the Avalanche in the series opener.
Colorado leads the Stanley Cup Final 2-0 as the series shifts to Tampa for Games 3 and 4.