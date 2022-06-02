Kadri has three points in second period as Avalanche lead Oilers in Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche have a 3-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers at the second intermission in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

After a scoreless first period, the Avalanche opened the scoring as Nazem Kadri and Josh Manson scored 15 seconds apart early in the second.

Mikko Rantanen got his second goal of the series off a 2-on-1 pass from Kadri, who picked up his third point of the night with the assist.

The Oilers had two power plays in second period with Kadri going to the box for a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking at 14:41 but the Avalanche killed it off. The second penalty was to Avs forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who was given a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking at 18:45. The Oilers did not score in the time remaining in the period and will have 46 seconds of power play time to start the third.