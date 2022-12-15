Kadri on Flames skid: 'You've just got to keep your chin up'

The Calgary Flames saw their winless skid extended to four games with Wednesday's shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks and currently sit outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

After an off-season that featured major changes, with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk departing and Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar among those joining the team, the Flames currently own a 13-11-6 record this season. It's been a steep drop off for Calgary, who finished atop the Pacific Division with a 50-21-11 record last season.

"You've just got to keep your chin up," Kadri said of the team's current skid. "It's a long season and getting down on yourself or thinking you're better than you are is, both sides of the spectrum can be dangerous. With some experience you learn that, and I think we've got the right attitude in here."

The Flames found themselves down 2-0 less than two minutes into Wednesday's game but battled back to lead 3-2 in the second period. The team went failed to score on three attempts in the shootout with Huberdeau, Dillon Dube and Mikael Backlund all being stopped by Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin.

“Not ideal to be down 2-0 right away but leaving the first period a tied hockey game was a great effort by us. Unfortunately, we can't get the win,” Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom said. “It's as frustrating as a loss, it doesn't matter how it comes. You want to win, and you play to win and when you don't, it's frustrating.”

The Flames are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference at 32 points, but the reigning Stanley Cup champions have three games in hand. Calgary missed the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season before bouncing back last year.

“We've got to bear down, we need these points,” said Dube. “When you're playing good in tight games, you've got to find a way to win.

"That's what really good teams do, and we need to get to that.”