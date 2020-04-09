A favourite schoolyard hoops game is being taken to the highest level as both past and present NBA and WNBA stars gear up to take part in a game of H-O-R-S-E in the NBA HORSE CHALLENGE, airing exclusively on TSN beginning this Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN2.

With both the NBA and WNBA seasons suspended due to COVID-19, HORSE becomes the latest unique competition to feature the stars of basketball. The players-only NBA 2K Tournament concludes this weekend, as the NBA HORSE CHALLENGE takes centre stage.

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

The contest begins with eight professional ball players facing off in the quarterfinals, playing in isolation from their own home courts. Participants will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games in each group meeting in the semifinals. The winner from each group will move on to the championship round.

Quarter-final matchups include:

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young vs. former NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Tamika Catchings vs. Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley, Jr.

Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine vs. former NBA Finals MVP Paul Pierce

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul vs. Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley

The contest continues on Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN4 with the semifinals and finals.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.