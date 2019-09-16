TORONTO (September 16, 2019) – TSN today announced its broadcast schedule for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors’ 2019-2020 regular season. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers 41 regular season games, as well as a massive schedule of NBA PLAYOFFS action, including the NBA FINALS. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can catch the action on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with the complete broadcast schedule available at TSN.ca.

Highlights of the 2019-20 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

The return of Kawhi Leonard, as the NBA FINALS MVP plays his first game in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 11 , six months after leading the team to its first championship

Both of the team's games against the Golden State Warriors, in a rematch of last season's unforgettable NBA FINALS

Both meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and former Raptor Danny Green

The sixth annual Giants of Africa Game, celebrating the life of Nelson Mandela, on Thursday, Dec. 5 against the Houston Rockets

against the Houston Rockets The Raptors host the league’s top teams on TSN, as the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Rockets, 76ers, and Bucks all visit The 6ix

Eleven divisional games, including all four against Kyrie Irving and the new-look Brooklyn Nets

Canadian rookie sensation RJ Barrett’s first professional basketball game in Canada, as his New York Knicks visit the Raptors on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. ET

TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN is led by the iconic and award-winning broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin alongside game analyst and TSN Basketball Insider Jack “The Coach” Armstrong, with Kate Beirness reporting from the sidelines. Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside analyst Leo Rautins. SPORTSCENTRE follows the Raptors throughout the season, delivering breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis from Armstrong and Rautins.

TSN’s television coverage of the Raptors is complemented by live radio coverage of 41 regular season games on TSN 1050 Toronto, as play-by-play announcer Paul Jones is joined by analysts Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton. The station also features reports from TSN 1050’s dedicated Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg. Radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca, and for live streaming via the TSN and iHeartRadio apps. TSN 1050 Toronto’s complete Raptors schedule can be found here.

TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have the Raptors covered from every angle, with: