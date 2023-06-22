French phenom Victor Wembanyama, a seven-foot-four centre, is widely expected to be taken first overall in Thursday's NBA draft, while the Toronto Raptors currently hold the 13th-overall pick.

Here are the latest news and rumours from around the NBA:

Hornets want Henderson?

The Charlotte Hornets, who hold the second pick in the draft, are torn between taking Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller, but Henderson is gaining serious momentum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said early Thursday the Portland Trail Blazers are also showing interest in taking Henderson for their backcourt.

Trail Blazers eyeing Henderson

ESPN reports the Portland Trail Blazers are likely to select Scoot Henderson with the third pick. If this goes to plan, ESPN's Brian Windhorst says teams across the league will attempt to land star guard Damian Lillard from Portland.

More draft coverage

Wesley Cheng breaks down the betting outlook of the draft, where the only certainty we know right now is the No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama.

Porzingis headed to Celtics

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski weighs in with his analysis of the three-team trade that saw Kristaps Porzingis dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart from the Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Middleton declines $40M player option with Bucks

Three-time all-star forward Khris Middleton has declined his player option and will become a free agent, his agents told Wojnarowski. A return to the Bucks remains a possibility.

Lakers, Pacers swap picks

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired the 40th pick in tonight's draft from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for No. 47 and cash, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the 40th pick from the Indiana Pacers for No. 47 and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The Lakers also hold the seventh-overall pick, while the Pacers also have picks No. 7, 26, and 55.