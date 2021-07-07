The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that forward Dario Saric sustained a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out indefinitely.

Saric landed awkwardly during the first quarter of Phoenix's Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and limped to the locker room. As Saric made his way down the tunnel, he appeared unable to put much weight on his knee and was assisted by the training staff.

The Suns went on to win Game 1 118-105. Saric had one rebound in 2:24 of action before departing.

The 27-year-old is in his second season with the Suns, averaging 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 50 regular season games.

Game 2 will go Thursday night from Talking Stick Resort Arena.