The NBA Finals have arrived and we at the TSN Edge will have you covered every step of the way starting tonight in Phoenix.



We’re faced with an intriguing matchup this year as the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks, winners of the Eastern Conference title. This is the Bucks’ first Finals appearance in 47 years, while the Suns last played in the league’s championship series in 1993. The Bucks won their only NBA title in 1971 while the Suns have never won the championship.



The Suns entered the season as longshots to contend for a title at +4000; meanwhile, the Bucks were one of the favourites (+550).



However, entering Game 1 Phoenix enters as the favourite (-180) to win the series and claim the first NBA title in franchise history.



The Bucks (+160) enter this series with the status of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo up in the air.



LINE



The Suns enter Game 1 as a six-point favourite.



Phoenix enters this game 11-5 against the spread in these playoffs, and are 2-1 ATS when favoured by six or more points.



They are also 7-3 as a favourite.



On the flip side, Milwaukee enters this game 10-7 ATS in the playoffs and are 3-1 straight up and ATS as an underdog.



Phoenix won both meetings with Milwaukee during the regular season, with both wins coming by just one point in overtime.

The NBA Finals gets underway tonight on TSN. The Suns are a six-point favourite for Game 1 against the Bucks. Phoenix won both regular season meetings with Milwaukee - each by one point. https://t.co/qnu5vBofkA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/AMob5W1B2A — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 6, 2021





TOTAL



The total for Game 1 is set at 217.5 points.



This season and in the playoffs, both the Bucks (47-40-2) and Suns (48-39-1) have seen the total go over the number a majority of the time.



And both teams enter on the heels of their last two games going over the number.



In the regular season, both meetings went to overtime and both games saw the over cash.



However, the under has hit in two of Milwaukee’s Game 1’s this postseason.



PLAYER PROPS



Devin Booker, in his sixth season in the NBA, is set to make his NBA Finals debut and the oddsmakers have high expectations for the Suns shooting guard.



Booker enters the game with an over / under of 27.5 points, just a half point higher than what he has averaged this postseason.



Not too far behind Booker is Phoenix point guard Chris Paul.



Paul, 36, has waited a long time to play in the Finals and now has his chance.



He enters this game with an over / under of 20.5 points and 9.5 assists.



You can get him at +120 to record a double-double.



For Milwukee, with the status of Antetokounmpo up in the air, he currently doesn’t have any props.

Meanwhile, Kris Middleton (27.5) and Jrue Holiday (22.5) are the Bucks with the highest point totals entering the game.

Bobby Portis, who saw an increase to his role in the third round and averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game against Atlanta, enters the game with an over / under of 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.



OUTCOME OF SERIES



Phoenix Suns 4-0 +800, Milwaukee Bucks 4-0 +1600

Phoenix Suns 4-1 +400, Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 +800

Phoenix Suns 4-2 +450, Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 +500

Phoenix Suns 4-3, +400, Milwaukee Bucks 4-3 +550



FINALS MVP



Chris Paul +175

Devin Booker +240

Giannis Antetokounmpo +350

Kris Middleton +550

Jrue Holiday +900

Deandre Ayton +2500

Mikal Bridges +10000

Brook Lopez +10000

Cameron Johnson +15000

Cameron Payne +15000

Pat Connaughton +25000

Bobby Portis +25000

PJ Tucker +25000