Game 2 of the NBA Finals have arrived and as promised, we at TSN Edge will have you covered every step of the way.

The Phoenix Suns opened the series with a statement 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

After entering the series as a -180 favourite to win the title, the Suns now sit at -335 after Game 1.

That number gives Phoenix a 77.01 per cent implied probability to win the series.

Team’s that have won the opening game of the NBA Finals have gone on to win the championship 71.6 per cent of the time (53-21).



LINE

The Suns enter Thursday night as five-and-a-half point favourites to take a 2-0 series lead.



Phoenix moved to 12-5 against the spread in these playoffs after Game 1, and are now 3-0 ATS against the Bucks this season.



On the flip side, Milwaukee has dropped just six games this postseason and are 4-1 in the following games while being 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

TOTAL



The total for Game 2 is set at 220.5 points.

The number is a full three points higher than Game 1, which saw the over hit by just five-and-a-half points.

These teams have met three times this season, with the over hitting all three times.



The over has hit in the last three games for both teams dating back to their third round matchups.

PLAYER PROPS



Devin Booker, coming off his 27-point performance in Game 1, enters Game 2 with the highest over / under of any player with 28.5 points and is +160 to be the game’s highest scorer.

Right behind him is Giannis Antetokounmpo (26.5) and Khris Middleton (25.5).

Chris Paul had to wait a long time for his first NBA Finals appearance, and he did not disappoint. The point guard went off for 31 points with adding nine assists.

You can get him at +130 to record a double-double.

Meanwhile, third-year big man Deandre Ayton was a monster in Game 1, with 22 points and 19 rebounds. He’s going off at -135 to record more than a combined 29.5 points, rebounds and assists.

In player matchups, you can get Antetokounmpo at +110 to record more points than Booker, while Paul is -160 to outscore Jrue Holiday.



OUTCOME OF SERIES

Phoenix Suns 4-0 +500

Phoenix Suns 4-1 +250, Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 +2000

Phoenix Suns 4-2 +400, Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 +700

Phoenix Suns 4-3, +425, Milwaukee Bucks 4-3 +700



FINALS MVP



Chris Paul -150

Devin Booker +400

Giannis Antetokounmpo +600

Khris Middleton +700

Deandre Ayton +1000

Jrue Holiday +3000

Mikal Bridges +10000

Jae Crowder +15000

Cameron Johnson +15000

Brook Lopez +20000

Cameron Payne +20000

Torrey Craig +25000

PJ Tucker +25000

Pat Connaughton +50000

Bobby Portis +50000