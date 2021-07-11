How Giannis willed himself back to the court after ugly injury

Game 3 of the NBA Finals have arrived and as promised, we at TSN Edge will have you covered every step of the way.

The Phoenix Suns opened the series with two commanding wins on their home court over the Milwaukee Bucks.

After entering the series as a -180 favourite to win the title, the Suns now sit at -475 while holding a 2-0 series lead.

That number gives Phoenix an 82.61 per cent implied probability to win the title.

Only four teams in league history have ever come back from a 2-0 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

LINE

For the first time this series, the Milwaukee Bucks enter this game as the favourite.

The Bucks are going off as four-point favourites Sunday night and are -185 to win outright.

Milwaukee is 7-5 against the spread as a favourite in the playoffs, and are 3-2 ATS as a favourite following a loss.

On home court, The Bucks have won seven of their eight games this postseason and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Meanwhile, Phoenix moved to a remarkable 13-5 ATS after covering in Game 2 and are now 4-0 ATS against the Bucks this season.

The Suns are 6-2 straight up and ATS on the road in the playoffs.

TOTAL

The total for Game 3 is set at 222 points.

The total in this series has climbed each game after going off at 219.5 for Game 1, and 221 for Game 2.

These teams have met four times this season, with the over hitting all four times.

The over has hit in the last four games for both teams dating back to their third round matchups.

However, the over has hit just three times in the eight Bucks home games this postseason, and only three times of the eight Suns away games.

PLAYER PROPS

Coming off a stellar Game 2 performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo enters Game 3 leading all players with an over / under of 32.5 points.

Devin Booker trails not far behind at 28.5, while Khris Middleton (24.5) and Chris Paul (22.5) are the only other players with totals set at more than 20 points.

Antetokounmpo is going off at -120 to lead all players in points, while Booker (+250), and Middleton (+500) provide some value.

Jrue Holiday enters the game as an intriguing option to record a double-double at +145.

The guard has averaged 13.5 points and eight assists this series, and has recorded five double-doubles this postseason.

On the other side, Paul was one assist shy of a double-double in Game 1, and just two shy in Game 2. He enters Sunday night +120 to record his first NBA Finals double-double.

OUTCOME OF SERIES

Phoenix Suns 4-0 +400

Phoenix Suns 4-1 +230

Phoenix Suns 4-2 +450, Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 +750

Phoenix Suns 4-3, +425, Milwaukee Bucks 4-3 +650

FINALS MVP

Chris Paul -145

Devin Booker +200

Giannis Antetokounmpo +400

Deandre Ayton +1600

Khris Middleton +6000

Mikal Bridges +8000

Jrue Holiday +10000

Jae Crowder +20000

Cameron Johnson +20000

Brook Lopez +30000

Cameron Payne +30000

Torrey Craig +30000

PJ Tucker +30000

Pat Connaughton +50000

Bobby Portis +50000