Well everybody, we have a series.

After the Phoenix Suns opened the NBA Finals with two commanding wins on their home court, it was the Milwaukee Bucks returning the favour in Game 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-high 41 points led the Bucks to a 120-100 win as the Bucks picked up a much-needed win to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Phoenix entered Game 3 as a -475 favourite to win the title, but that number has now dropped to -250.

However, that number still gives the Suns a 71.43 per cent implied probability to win the series, despite being an underdog in Game 4.

LINE

Similar to Game 3, the Bucks enter Wednesday night as the favourite.

Coming off the big 20-point win, Milwaukee enters Game 4 as a five-point favourite, and -200 to win outright.

The Bucks are 8-5 against the spread as a favourite in the playoffs, and 6-3 ATS on their home floor.

Following a win, Milwaukee is 7-3 straight up and ATS this postseason.

On the flip side, the Suns haven’t dropped back-to-back game since the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers when they dropped Game 2 and Game 3.

The Suns lost just two games in the second and third round and managed to win – and cover – after both loses in the third round to the Clippers.

TOTAL

The total for Game 4 is set at 220.5 points.

For the first time in the two teams’ five meetings this season, the under hit in Game 3 by just two points.

With things well out of reach, Suns’ small forward Abdel Nader missed a three-point jump shot with 22 seconds left in the game that would’ve swung the total to 223, one-point clear of the Game 3 total of 222.

The under has now cashed in six of the Bucks’ nine home games this postseason, while overs have hit just three times in the Suns’ nine road games.

PLAYER PROPS

For the second consecutive game, Antetokounmpo enters with the highest point total of any player.

The Greek Freak has averaged 41.5 points over his last two games and enters Game 4 with an over / under of 34.5 points.

Devin Booker is the next closest player, a full seven points behind at 27.5, with Khris Middleton not too far behind at 24.5.

Antetokounmpo is -145 to lead all players in points, with Booker (+290) and Middleton (+675) the next two.

Suns power forward Cameron Johnson has seen an uptick in his usage this series and has made good on those minutes. Johnson is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in the NBA Finals and enters Game 4 with an over / under of 13.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Jrue Holiday, who has recorded nine assists in four of his last six games, enters at +170 to record a double-double.

OUTCOME OF SERIES

Phoenix Suns 4-1 +290

Phoenix Suns 4-2 +350, Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 +500

Phoenix Suns 4-3, +255, Milwaukee Bucks 4-3 +450



FINALS MVP

Chris Paul -225

Giannis Antetokounmpo +210

Devin Booker +1000

Deandre Ayton +5400

Khris Middleton +7000

Jrue Holiday +10000

Mikal Bridges +15000

Jae Crowder +20000

Cameron Johnson +20000

Brook Lopez +25000

Cameron Payne +25000

Bobby Portis +30000

PJ Tucker +40000

Pat Connaughton +40000

Torrey Craig +40000

Bryn Forbes +40000

Frank Kaminsky +50000