The NBA Finals are now a best-of-three.

Khris Middleton scored 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-altering block late in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 on Wednesday to even the series at two games apiece.

Heading into Game 3, the Suns were -475 to win the championship. Now as the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5, the Suns sit as just -145 favourites to win the series.

That gives Phoenix a 59.18 per cent implied probability of winning the series, down from 82.61 per cent prior to Game 3.

So far this series, the home team has won – and covered – every game.

Currently, you can get +280 odds that no road team will win a game this series, with one (-175) the favourite, and two (+750) and three (+1300) lagging far behind

LINE

For the fifth game in this series, the home team is the favourite.

The Suns enter Game 5 as four-point favourites over the Bucks.

Phoenix won and covered in both of their home games to start to the series and are now 9-3 against the spread this post-season as a favourite.

On their home court, they are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is 3-3 ATS as an underdog in the playoffs and 5-6 ATS on the road.

However, following a win, The Bucks are 8-3 straight up and ATS this postseason.

TOTAL

The total for Game 4 is set at 218 points.

After the over hit in Games 1 and 2, it was the under cashing in the two Bucks’ wins.

The over has hit in five of the Suns last seven home games, and has cashed in all three home games against Milwaukee this season.

Meanwhile, the over has hit in four of the Bucks’ last six road games.

PLAYER PROPS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite only scoring 26 points in Game 4, enters Game 5 with the highest over / under for points amongst all players.

He enters with total of 32.5 points, with Game 4’s leading scoring, Devin Booker, not far behind at 28.5.

Booker cashed +290 to lead all players in points for Game 4, and he enters Game 5 at +240, with Antetokounmpo the favourite at -125.

Khris Middleton (24.5), scored 40 points in Game 4 and is +575 to be the game’s leading scorer.

Antetokounmpo has outscored Booker and Middleton 129-110-98 this series.

Jae Crowder has made at least three three-pointers in four of his last five games. He enters Saturday night with an over / under of 2.5 three-pointers made, and 11.5 points.

OUTCOME OF SERIES

Phoenix Suns 4-2 +275, Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 +300

Phoenix Suns 4-3, +190, Milwaukee Bucks 4-3 +350

FINALS MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo +130

Chris Paul +180

Devin Booker +260

Khris Middleton +2500

Deandre Ayton +12000

Jrue Holiday +20000

Jae Crowder +20000

Cameron Johnson +25000

Brook Lopez +25000

Mikal Bridges +25000

Pat Connaughton +30000

Bobby Portis +40000