The Miami Heat lead the Denver Nuggets 51-44 at halftime in Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Denver looks to capture the NBA title in front of their home fans Monday night.

Neither team had the upper hand for much of the opening quarter but Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 14, accounting for more than half of Miami's first-quarter points. He finished the opening half with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat began to get a little bit of a cushion in the second quarter as Nikola Jokic sat after picking up two quick fouls. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray also picked up their second fouls before halftime and needed a little extra time on the bench to avoid picking up more.

Before Game 5, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Tyler Herro would dress and be available to play. He has been out since Game 1 of Miami's first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks because of a hand injury. Herro did not play in the opening 24 minutes.

Denver won the opening game of the series and the Heat punched back to take Game 2 and even things 1-1. But double-digit wins by the Nuggets in Games 3 and 4 gave Denver a 3-1 lead and set up Monday's possible clincher, which would be their first in franchise history.

“(Our belief) is at an all-time high,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said last week of the deficit his team is facing.

“It always has been all year. It always will be."

If necessary, Game 6 will go Thursday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.