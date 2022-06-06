What allowed Warriors to pull away in third quarter of Game 2?

After two games of the NBA Finals, the oddsmakers are telling us it’s a three-horse race to win Finals MVP.

Steph Curry, after dropping 34 points with five assists and five rebounds in Game 1, is the frontrunner at -115 to win Finals MVP thanks to his 29 points and six rebounds and four assists in a Game 2 victory to level the series at one win aside.

However, if the oddsmakers are correct in making this a three-man battle for the award, Boston will like their chances as Jayson Tatum (+155) and Jaylen Brown (+650) are the only other players listed with odds to win shorter than 65-1 on FanDuel.

Tatum struggled to score in the series opener, making just three of 17 shots but his 13 assists played a massive role in the Celtics stealing home-court advantage with a win on the road in Game 1.

Tatum bounced back in Game 2 with 28 points on 8-19 shooting in just 34 minutes.

If he can find a way to tap into those assist numbers from Game 1, and add in the scoring from Game 2, where he made six of his nine three-point attempts, he could lead the Celtics to their first title since 2008.

Alongside Tatum is Jaylen Brown, one of the best fourth-quarter players throughout the playoffs.

The 25-year-old leads all players in fourth-quarter scoring, and put that on full display earlier in the series when he scored 10 fourth-quarter points to help Boston erase a 12-point deficit and steal Game 1.

Al Horford and Marcus Smart are the next players listed at +6500.

Horford scored a team-high 26 points in Game 1, while Smart went four of seven from beyond the arc, adding 18 points and two steals in the victory.

However, after solid opening games from both players, they combined for just four total points and went two of 10 from the field in Game 2 as Boston’s offence just couldn’t generate anything all night.

Draymond Green (+8500), Andrew Wiggins (+11000), Jordan Poole (+21000) and Klay Thompson (+21000) round out the group of players with odds listed to win the award.

I think we can all agree at this point it would take something drastic for any of these players to win this award.

With that said, Poole has flashed levels of brilliance during these playoffs that could see him enter the conversation if Curry’s play falls off and the Warriors are still able to make a run at the title.