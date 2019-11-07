The NBA has fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for statements, including ones made by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Kawhi Leonard's health status.

The league released the following statement regarding the Clippers and the playing status of Leonard.

“Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team’s decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules. The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games."

Rivers said in regards to Leonard, "He feels great. But he feels great because of what we've been doing. We're just going to continue to do it. There's no concern here but we want to make sure. I think Kawhi made a statement that he's never felt better. It's our job to make sure he stays that way."

Leonard sat out last night's game against Milwaukee Bucks but is expected to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has sat out two of the Clippers' first eight games.