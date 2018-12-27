Jones: Lakers will be top seed in the West

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando's Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a game.

NBA executive vice-president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the action Thursday, a day after the Magic forward/guard tossed the ball into the crowd at Amway Center following a 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It was Orlando's fourth consecutive defeat.

