NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Cleveland Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith for an on-court shoving match in their exhibition game.

The league announced the fines Monday.

In the first quarter of Saturday's game in Cleveland, Smith and Celtics forward Aron Baynes got tangled up while boxing out under the Boston basket. Smith gave Baynes a two-handed push, and Smart ran in from near mid-court to retaliate with a shove of his own.

NBA discipline boss Kiki VanDeWeghe fined Smart $25,000 for escalating the altercation and Smith $15,000 for initiating it.

Smart had to be held back by two teammates, who tackled him to keep him from continuing to fight.

