The NBA free agency period is officially open and teams can sign players to new contracts. Keep it here for all the rumours and buzz from the Association.

L.A. Teams both eyeing Morris

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are trying to sign free agent forward Markieff Morris.

Stein notes the Toronto Raptors exited the Morris sweepstakes when they sign Aron Baynes on Sunday to help replace Marc Gasol.

Both the Lakers and the Clippers are trying to sign Markieff Morris, league sources say



The free-agent Battle of LA has been a constant in this transactional frenzy. It’s clearly not over after Toronto signed Aron Baynes to replace Marc Gasol and fell as a viable Morris option — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 23, 2020

Morris, 31, split time last season between the Lakers and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 58 games between the two teams, winning the NBA championship with the Lakers.

Report: Saric stays with Suns

Forward Dario Saric has agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dario Saric has agreed to a three-year, $27M deal to stay with Phoenix, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

The 26-year-old Saric averaged 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 66 games, with 51 starts, for the Suns last season.

Saric has played four seasons split between the Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.