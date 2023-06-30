The NBA's "legal tampering" period gets underway on Friday night at 6pm ET when teams are free to negotiate with free agents. Keep up to date with the latest news with TSN.ca's NBA Free Agency Blog.

Knicks, Pacers set for business?

The Indiana Pacers got busy earlier on Friday when they agreed to trade Montreal-born guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings. They could stay busy in a deal with the New York Knicks. Marc Stein reports the team has emerged as a suitor for Obi Toppin.

The Pacers have emerged as a leading trade suitor for New York's Obi Toppin, league sources say.



The Knicks have exercised the option on the 25-year-old Toppin for 2023-2024 and the power forward is set to earn $6.8 million this season and become a restricted free agent next summer.

The Knicks are in a tough spot with Toppin, having just signed his younger brother Jacob Toppin as an undrafted free agent, but unable to maximize his minutes if Julius Randle returns as expected.

In 67 games last season, Toppin averaged 7.4 points on .446 shooting and 2.8 boards over 15.7 minutes a night.

What happened with Harden?

On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked by the news that James Harden decided to opt into the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and then seek a trade. The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the belief around the league is that the 33-year-old 10-time All-Star will get his wish and be moved to the Los Angeles Clippers, but how did this come about? The groundwork seemed to have been laid for Harden to renew his commitment with the organization with the hiring of Nick Nurse considered a move to help assure Harden of his future with the team. But Amick reports that a series of "silent Sixers signals" convinced Harden to focus elsewhere and the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player has become "extremely upset" at the way his potential free agency has been handled, especially after he reworked his contract last offseason to offer the team more financial flexibility. How this plays out will become evident in the next few days.

Where the Raptors stand

The Toronto Raptors head into free agency with two key components potentially departing in guard Fred VanVleet and big man Jakob Poeltl. Perhaps surprisingly, Gary Trent Jr. opted into the final year of his contract and will remain with the team next season. Both VanVleet and Poeltl are expected to get healthy increases on what they earned on their expiring deals with VanVleet having just completed a four-year, $81.5 million deal and Poeltl finishing out a three-year, $26.5 million pact. VanVleet and Poeltl are two of the more attractive free agents available and will have a number of suitors with 2022 All-Star VanVleet one of very few impactful point guards on offer. Can the Raptors hold on to one or both?

Legal tampering?

Wait, how can tampering be legal? Well, this is not tampering in the true sense is that it's sanctioned by the NBA. As of 6pm ET on Friday night, teams are permitted to negotiate with free agents, but no deals can officially be signed until the official opening of free agency on July 6. What that means is that, while a vast majority of deals that will be agreed upon in the coming days will simply be formalized next Friday, signings can still fall apart because they aren't official until July 6. Nothing is done until it's done done.