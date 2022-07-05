Does it make sense for KD to go back to the Warriors?

Nets add T.J. Warren

The Brooklyn Nets and free agent forward T.J. Warren have agreed to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Warren, 28, has played just four games over the past two seasons due to a consecutive stress fractures in his left foot. In his only full season with the Indiana Pacers, Warren averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Over 332 career games with the Pacers and Phoenix Suns, Warren has averaged 15.5 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Dieng to San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs and centre Gorgui Dieng have agreed to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Dieng, 32, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists over 44 games played.

Dieng previously played 16 games with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kebemer, Senegal native was selected 21st overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2013 NBA Draft and was selected to the All-Rookie team as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013-14 season.

Dieng has averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 597 career games with the Timberwolves, Hawks, Spurs, and Grizzlies.