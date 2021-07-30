NBA Futures: A first look at NBA Rookie of the Year futures

Even though there were a few surprises during the lottery portion of the NBA Draft, for better or worse, the blue-chip prospects went as expected.

Cade Cunningham was the Rookie of the Year favourite ahead of Thursday night’s draft and remains so at +260.

Jalen Green joins the rebuilding Houston Rockets and has separated himself as the No. 2 choice for ROTY at +400, while Evan Mobley remains the third option at +450 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes were both +900 for ROTY prior to the draft and the surprise selection of Barnes by Toronto didn’t break the tie; they are both currently listed at +750.

As for the rest of the draft, Jonathan Kuminga was the highest riser, going from +2500 to +2000 after he was selected by the Golden State Warriors.

Alperen Sengun saw his odds plummet from +2000 to +4000 now that he’s on the Rockets alongside Green.



Learning From The Past



Over the past 10 seasons, seven of the ROTY winners were drafted in the Top 3 (Damian Lillard, Michael Carter-Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon being the exceptions).

In order to win ROTY, a player can’t just be the best in their class, they need a long leash from their organization and an opportunity to develop their skills.

LaMelo Ball’s ROTY journey is a great example. To start the season, he came off the bench behind Devonte’ Graham posting respectable numbers as a sub (12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists). But it took an injury to Terry Rozier and a jump into the starting five for him to gain traction. He increased his scoring to 18.1 points per game as a starter and ultimately finished ahead of Anthony Edwards in ROTY voting.

Ja Morant walked right into FedExForum and instantly became their guy. Luka Doncic put the NBA on notice three years ago when he took over the Dallas Mavericks’ offence.

Considering the depth of this current class, it’s fair to assume one of the star prospects will come through for their rebuilding teams.



ROTY Favourite – Cade Cunningham +260



Cunningham has been touted as the most NBA-ready prospect of the bunch.

At Oklahoma State, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 44-40-85 shooting.

The steepest learning curve for all rookies tends to be efficiency so it’s encouraging to see such promising touch from beyond the arc and at the line.

Most importantly for his ROTY case, there’s little competition in Detroit’s backcourt. Cunningham will get the chance to lead this Pistons offence similar to how Doncic stepped up for Dallas in 2018-19.

Fantasy Outlook - He’ll be a scoring asset for his managers helping in three-pointers and free-throw percentage. His field-goal percentage and turnovers will weigh down his roto value, but he does enough in the other categories (rebounds, assists, steals and blocks) to be a top-75 guy.



ROTY Top Contender – Jalen Suggs +750



Suggs has proven through his time with Gonzaga, he’s a winner. Scouts have commended his two-way play and rate him as one of the most mature basketball minds in the draft.

Getting drafted by Orlando versus Toronto should improve his ROTY stock. In Toronto, he may have taken a backseat to established stars like Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam (or even Kyle Lowry, should he return). In Orlando, there will be more responsibility placed on his shoulders.

Markelle Fultz will start the season on the bench recovering from a torn ACL. Cole Anthony will compete with Suggs for playtime, but his upside doesn’t compare.

It’ll be interesting to see how voters value his contributions considering how much of an impact he makes off the ball and on defence.

Fantasy Outlook - His production will mirror Tyrese Haliburton more so than Anthony Edwards. He won’t be a usage monster, won’t be raining threes, but he’ll give you a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor. Suggs is a long-shot to finish as the leading scorer amongst the rookies, but he could very well be the most valuable 9-cat player next year.



ROTY Darkhorse – Josh Giddey +2500



In the lottery, there were a few players who surprisingly shot up the draft boards. Nobody gained more traction over the past few months than Giddey.

The 18-year-old Aussie spent last season playing professional ball in the NBL and averaged 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and a league-leading 7.4 assists. His numbers were compared to LaMelo Ball who averaged 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists during his 11-game stint in the NBL.

Giddey has elite vision as a passer and uses his 6-foot-8 frame to his advantage. While his scoring needs improvement, he has the upside to grow into a very dangerous playmaker.

The Thunder continue to be in rebuild mode and the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade rumours support that.

With SGA and Kemba Walker leading as the 1-2 scoring punch, Giddey should have plenty of opportunities getting open looks or setting up his teammates with flashy dimes.

Fantasy Outlook – As an inefficient scorer and risk-taker with the ball, his percentages and turnovers might pull him away from fantasy relevance. His stat lines could end up similar to Draymond Green’s without the defensive production but for Giddey to really make an impact in fantasy, he’ll need to develop a reliable three-point shot. Any gains in steals and blocks should be considered a bonus.