After a flurry of free-agent signings kicked off the NBA off-season, did the Miami Heat do enough to establish themselves as legitimate title contenders?

Greatest Raptor of all-time Kyle Lowry, will be taking his talents to South Beach on a three-year, $90 million contract, joining forces with six other players signed yesterday:

- Jimmy Butler, contract extension, $184 million over four years

- Duncan Robinson, re-signed, $90 million over five years

- P.J. Tucker, free agent signing, $15 million over two years

- Max Strus, re-signed, $3.5 million over two years

- Gabe Vincent, re-signed, $3.5 million over two years

- Dewayne Dedmon, re-signed, terms still to be determined

With Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa reportedly being sent back to the Raptors in a potential sign-and-trade for Lowry, the Heat now have 10 of their roster spots filled out.

As good of a fit as Lowry is, oddsmakers are split on how his signing affects their odds to win the title next year:

- FanDuel +1600

- DraftKings +2800

- William Hill +3000

FanDuel dropped their odds from +3500 to +1600, but their championship odds at William Hill remain unchanged, which suggests Miami is still a tier below Brooklyn and Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference.

Free Agency early winners, so what?

With more than $130 million in committed salary for 2021-22, the Heat are essentially done with free agency. They won the Lowry sweepstakes, snagged Tucker from the Bucks, and rightfully should be considered the early winners of free agency. However, the reality is that on its own won’t be enough.

Milwaukee still has their core secured and have enough returning role players to run it back.

Brooklyn’s big three are signed through next season.

Had James Harden and Kyrie Irving not succumbed to injury, they would’ve steamrolled into the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant demonstrated during the Eastern Conference semis that he’s the NBA’s most unguardable player, and he’s maintaining that reputation in Tokyo with Team USA.

The Nets are deservedly the title favourites for 2021-22.

Who defends the superstars?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant aren’t going anywhere. As much as we gas up the ‘Heat Culture’, intangibles and teamwork can’t stop either of those superstars.

During the bubble season, Miami had Jae Crowder at power forward to confront Antetokounmpo. Last season, they tried running with a 36-year-old Andre Iguodala and 37-year-old Trevor Ariza. Right idea, just five years late.

Tucker is supposed to be that guy but if you watched the Brooklyn-Milwaukee series closely, he wasn’t stopping Durant. The Bucks won that series because KD was forced to play one on five.

Joe Harris went ice-cold, shooting 7-of-26 from three over the final four games. Harden was probably playing at 75 per cent health.

Challenging free agent landscape

Shooting has become a premium in the NBA and it’s costing the Heat.

Robinson’s $18 million per season takes them right to the salary cap across their top four players, leaving little room for depth.

Having him and Tyler Herro space the floor will be imperative for their offence but defensively, Robinson will get hunted like he did versus Khris Middleton in May. Allocating that much money to a player you need to hide is a tough pill to swallow, but this is the modern NBA.

After including Tucker, Miami has a solid six-man roster but the rest of the team are minimum salary guys.

Miami’s new big three versus the field

With their limited depth in mind, let’s compare how Miami’s core stacks up against the title favourites (age in brackets).

- Brooklyn Nets +225, Kevin Durant (32), James Harden (31), Kyrie Irving (29)

- Los Angeles Lakers +400, LeBron James (36), Anthony Davis (28), Russell Westbrook (32)

- Milwaukee Bucks +800, Giannis Antetokounmpo (26), Khris Middleton (29), Jrue Holiday (31)

- Golden State Warriors +1000, Stephen Curry (33), Klay Thompson (31), Draymond Green (31)

As a Toronto native, I’ll always overvalue Lowry’s contributions on the court. I think Butler is one of the most underrated players in the superstar conversation. Bam Adebayo is a contender to make the All-NBA team next season.

With all that being said, I’d take any of the four cores above and don’t expect the Larry O’Brien Trophy to end up elsewhere next season.