2h ago
NBA announces 9 additional positive tests
The NBA and NBPA announced on Thursday that nine additional players have tested positive for the coronavirus in tests administered to 344 players between June 24-29. Since testing began on June 23, 25 of 351 players have tested positive for the virus.
TSN.ca Staff
There have also been 884 team staff tested between June 23-29 and 10 of those have come back positive for the coronavirus.
The NBA is scheduled to restart the 2019-20 season on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with no fans in attendance.