76ers-Heat, Mavs-Suns take the stage in NBA playoff doubleheader on TSN

What adjustments do Harden and the 76ers need to make vs. Heat?

The second round of the NBA playoffs continue Wednesday night with a doubleheader on TSN.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

The 76ers will be looking to even the series on the road in Miami after falling 106-92 in the series opener.

Both clubs have been dealing with the absence of key players.

Joel Embiid did not suit up for Game 1 and has already been ruled out for tonight’s contest due to a facial fracture and concussion suffered during Philadelphia’s series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors.

76ers coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Embiid is feeling "a lot better" but remains uncertain about his potential return to the court.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the MVP candidate could return as soon as Game 3 on Friday or Game 4 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Heat announced Tuesday that Kyle Lowry will remain sidelined with a hamstring injury that kept the point guard out of Game 1. Lowry has not played since Game 3 of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on April 22.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will be featured in the second game of TSN’s doubleheader.

Despite a game-high 45 points from Luka Doncic in the second-round opener, the Mavericks fell 121-114 to the Suns.

Phoenix, which holds home-court advantage in the series, benefited from a balanced attack in Game 1 as all five starters scored in double figures, led by centre Deandre Ayton with 25 points.