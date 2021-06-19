16m ago
Clippers advance to first-ever conference finals
The Los Angeles Clippers came roaring back to beat the Utah Jazz 131-119 on Friday night to advance to the first conference finals in franchise history. They will play the Phoenix Suns for a trip to the NBA Finals.
TSN.ca Staff
More details to follow.