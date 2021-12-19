The NBA has postponed three games that were scheduled for Sunday, according to reports.

A matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks as well as the Denver Nuggets-Brooklyn Nets game have been called off due to health and safety protocols.

The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers-New Orleans Pelicans game has also been postponed.

New Orleans-Philadephia has been postponed, source tells ESPN> — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed last week, but are scheduled to be back in action Sunday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA is postponing the Wizards-Nets on Tuesday too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AK1B8f5FzI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The league is also expected to postpone Brooklyn's game against the Washington Wizards scheduled for Tuesday.