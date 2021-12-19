56m ago
Report: NBA postpones three Sunday games
The NBA has postponed three games that were scheduled for Sunday, according to reports.
TSN.ca Staff
A matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks as well as the Denver Nuggets-Brooklyn Nets game have been called off due to health and safety protocols.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers-New Orleans Pelicans game has also been postponed.
The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed last week, but are scheduled to be back in action Sunday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The league is also expected to postpone Brooklyn's game against the Washington Wizards scheduled for Tuesday.