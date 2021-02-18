The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that Friday's scheduled game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets is being postponed due to ongoing power issues as a result of severe weather in the region.

"The National Basketball Association announced today that the Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets game scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed due to government shutdown of Toyota Center because of severe weather conditions in Houston. The game will be rescheduled at a later date," read a statement from the league.

The NHL announced earlier in the day that Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning has been postponed for similar reasons, making it the fourth postponed Stars game in a row.

