The Houston Rockets finish on top of the TSN.ca NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

HOUSTON ROCKETS (65-17)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

The Rockets lost three of six to finish the season, but had won their previous 11 games to run away with the best record in the league and they are the most obvious threat to what, at the start of the season, was presumed to be a Warriors repeat.

Key Injuries: PF Ryan Anderson (hip).

TORONTO RAPTORS (59-23)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

The Raptors just wrapped up the best regular season in franchise history, and went 7-6 in the last 13 games to finish with 59 wins. They have the second-best point differential in the league and should have every reason to believe that they can at least win the Eastern Conference. Of course, doubt lingers because they keep running into LeBron and that doubt will stay until the dragon gets slayed.

Key Injuries: None.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (58-24)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

At the peak of their powers, the Warriors are still the team to beat, but without Steph Curry? That’s not the peak of their powers and a 7-10 finish to the regular season suggests that the Warriors will have to do more than merely show up if they are going to win a third title in four seasons.

Key Injuries: PG Steph Curry (ankle), PF Patrick McCaw (back).

UTAH JAZZ (48-34)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

Not only did the Jazz win 17 of their last 21 games, but one of the losses was in OT (at San Antonio) and they lost another by three to Boston. Rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell handles the scoring responsibility, while centre Rudy Gobert is the defensive heartbeat of this surprisingly strong team.

Key Injuries: SG Thabo Sefolosha (knee).

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (52-30)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 8

Won 16 straight to finish the regular season, even with C Joel Embiid sidelined for the last eight of those games. PG Ben Simmons has elevated his play and if Embiid makes it back early enough in the playoffs, the Sixers may be ready to surprise other Eastern Conference contenders.

Key Injuries: C Joel Embiid (face).

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (49-33)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

The Blazers stumbled down the stretch, going 5-7 in the last dozen games, but their brilliant backcourt has really benefitted from the addition of competent big man Jusuf Nurkic.

Key Injuries: SF Maurice Harkless (knee).

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (48-34)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

The Thunder never really clicked all season, and went 5-5 in the last 10 games of the season, but they have high-end talent that could make them at least a little dangerous in the postseason.

Key Injuries: SG Andre Roberson (knee).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS (47-35)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 9

The Spurs were surprisingly mediocre this season but, to be fair, no one expected Kawhi Leonard to play just nine games. It seem unlikely that a sound approach, lacking star performers, will be enough to get past the Warriors in the first round.

Key Injuries: SF Kawhi Leonard (quad).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (50-32)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 16

The Cavs finished strong, going 11-3 in the last 14 games, and given that LeBron just completed one of the best seasons of his career, they remain the team to measure up against in the Eastern Conference.

Key Injuries: SG Rodney Hood (Achilles).

BOSTON CELTICS (55-27)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 7

The Celtics lost four of six to finish the year, but even with 55 wins, injuries make it unlikely that they are going to have the horses to compete for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key Injuries: SF Gordon Hayward (ankle), SG Marcus Smart (thumb), PG Kyrie Irving (knee).

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (47-35)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

Needed an overtime win against Denver in Game 82 to squeak into the playoffs; the odd thing about the T-Wolves is that while C Karl-Anthony Towns and SG Jimmy Butler are legit stars, SF Andrew Wiggins is supposed to fill the No. 3 spot on the team and he’s not living up to the job, struggling on defence and terribly inefficient on offence.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (48-34)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 14

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans to a 20-8 record down the stretch, and that landed them in the playoffs, a major surprise after DeMarcus Cousins was lost to a season-ending injury.

Key Injuries: C DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles).

INDIANA PACERS (48-34)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 11

They lost three of five to finish the season, but it has been a relatively successful year for the Pacers, not only because they won 48 games, but also because they found out that Victor Oladipo, on his third team, is legit.

Key Injuries: None.

DENVER NUGGETS (46-36)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 14

The Nuggets made a late charge for a playoff spot, winning six straight before falling in overtime at Minnesota Wednesday. Not a bad team, with some interesting potential if Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continue to ascend.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS (43-39)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 15

Heading to the playoffs with just three wins in the last dozen games of the regular season, the Wizards have been working PG John Wall back into the lineup, but they certainly don’t appear to be at their best heading into the playoffs.

Key Injuries: None.

MIAMI HEAT (44-38)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 17

The Heat don’t have enough star power, which leaves them as a relatively mediocre team. Good enough to make the playoffs, but unlikely to do much damage.

Key Injuries: SG Dion Waiters (ankle).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (44-38)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 18

The Bucks’ ceiling is decidedly higher than this, because Giannis Antetokounmpo has superstar potential and if he takes over a series, the Bucks might make some noise but, generally, he could use more consistent help from his supporting cast.

Key Injuries: None.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (42-40)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 12

The Clippers fared not too badly in the aftermath of the Blake Griffin trade, but faded down the stretch, losing 11 of the last 16 games.

DETROIT PISTONS (39-43)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 20

Just as the Clippers eventually faded, the Pistons balanced out the universe, wining nine of 13 down the stretch after struggling immediately in the aftermath of the Griffin trade. That collapse may cost head coach Stan Van Gundy his job.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS (35-47)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 19

The Lakers showed some promise, going 24-20 in the last 44 games. The real question, though, is how successful they will be when it comes to the free agent market. That can make all the difference.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS (36-46)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 21

Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard were the Hornets’ best players, which may very well explain how they ended up with 36 wins, but until they do a better job acquiring talent, the results don’t figure to change.

BROOKLYN NETS (28-54)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 24

Clearly, the Nets weren’t a good team, but probably a little more competitive than they had any right to be, and finished the year going 7-6 in the last 13 games.

DALLAS MAVERICKS (24-58)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 22

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban got fined for saying that the Mavericks needed to tank, but it will be just fine if they end up with a top-three pick, as their record would justify.

CHICAGO BULLS (27-55)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22

The Bulls staggered to the finish, winning three of the last 14 games to end the season. There’s some young talent here, but it’s going to take time.



ORLANDO MAGIC (25-57)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 25

Orlando’s 25-win season cost head coach Frank Vogel his job but, looking at this roster, it’s not like it would have made sense to have higher expectations.

SACRAMENTO KINGS (27-55)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 28

What are the Kings going to do to get out of lottery territory? De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield are probably not going to do it.

NEW YORK KNICKS (29-53)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 26

Jeff Hornacek got fired, so a new head coach will take over a Knicks team that has star PF Kristaps Porzingis recovering from a torn ACL.

ATLANTA HAWKS (24-58)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

The Hawks were running a patchwork lineup by the end of the season, but they too are also desperate for a star around which to build.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (22-60)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

Winning just four of the last 33 games gives the Grizzlies the second-best lottery odds – hard to believe they could make it all the way to the basement – but at least there’s some reasonable hope that a healthy Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and a high pick could for a decent nucleus.

PHOENIX SUNS (21-61)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

It was tough for the Grizzlies to catch the Suns for the worst record, as the Suns won three of their last 30 games – winning two of the last four – but now they hold the best odds to land the first pick in the draft, which they can spend on Arizona centre DeAndre Ayton or Slovenian swingman Luka Doncic.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca