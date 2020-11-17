The NBA’s trade moratorium has been lifted as teams try to set their rosters for the 2020-21 campaign during a very short off-season. Keep it here for all the rumours and news from the Association.

Drummond sticking around with Cavs

9:30am et

All-Star centre Andre Drummond will not test the free agent market as he's reportedly picked up his $28.7 million player option for next season to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Andre Drummond is bypassing free agency and picking up his $28.7 million player option for next season to stay with the Cavaliers, league sources said — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

The 27-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 57 games with the Detroit Pistons and Cavaliers last season.

Drummond, the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft spent seven and half seasons in Detroit before the Pistons traded the big man to the Cavs in February.

The UConn product is a two-time All-Star.