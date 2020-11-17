Are the Bucks' recent deals enough to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee?

Celtics, Hayward looking to extend deadline

3:30pm et

The Boston Celtics and veteran forward Gordon Hayward are looking to delay the deadline when it comes to Hayward's decision on his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Gordon Hayward and the Celtics are working to extend the deadline on Hayward to decide on his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season from today at 5 p.m. to Thursday afternoon, league sources tell ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 17, 2020

The two sides are looking to extend the deadline from Tuesday at 5pm et to Thursday afternoon.

The 2020 NBA Draft goes Wednesday night.

Hayward looked much more like his former self last season, averaging 17.5 points while grabbing a career-best 6.7 rebounds per game.

Hayward signed as a free agent with the Celtics in 2017 but his tenure in the green and white nearly ended as soon as it started. On opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season, Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury that caused him to miss all of that season and put the rest of his career in doubt.

Hayward was clearly still showing the ill effects of the injury in 2018-19, when he averaged 11.5 points per game, significantly below his career average of 15.3.

Prior to his time in Boston, Hayward spent seven seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz, earning an All-Star appearance in 2016-17.

The 30-year-old was selected No. 9 overall out of Butler in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Hood hits the market

12:54pm et

Portland Trail Blazers forward Rodney Hood is declining his $6 million player option for the 2020-21 campaign and will test free agency later this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland Trail Blazers F Rodney Hood is declining his $6M player option and becoming a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Hood’s had nearly a full year to recover from a torn Achilles injury and can play right away with a new team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

In early December, Hood tore his left Achilles which forced him to miss the rest of last season. As a result, Hood played in only 21 games, averaging 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. However, Wojnarowski notes Hood is healthy and ready to play.

Ennis becoming a free agent

11:11am et

Orlando Magic swingman James Ennis will decline his player option of $2.1 million for next season and will become a free agent on Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Magic swingman James Ennis will decline his $2.1M player option and become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

The 30-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 69 games with Magic and Sixers last season.

Parker exercises option

10:54am et

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker has picked up his $6.5 million player option for the 2020-21 season and will remain with the California-based team.

Kings forward Jabari Parker will exercise his $6.5 million option for the 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

The 25-year-old Duke product averaged 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 38 games split between the Atlanta Hawks and Kings last season.

Parker has dealt with injuries for most of his six-year career and has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Hawks and Kings since 2017.

Drummond sticking around with Cavs

9:30am et

All-Star centre Andre Drummond will not test the free agent market as he's reportedly picked up his $28.7 million player option for next season to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Andre Drummond is bypassing free agency and picking up his $28.7 million player option for next season to stay with the Cavaliers, league sources said — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

The 27-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 57 games with the Detroit Pistons and Cavaliers last season.

Drummond, the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft spent seven and half seasons in Detroit before the Pistons traded the big man to the Cavs in February.

The UConn product is a two-time All-Star.