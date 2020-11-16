The NBA’s trade moratorium has been lifted as teams try to set their rosters for the 2020-21 campaign during a very short off-season. Keep it here for all the rumours and trades from the Association.

Paul traded to Suns

1:11pm

Chris Paul is on the move yet again.

The Phoenix Suns have acquired the future Hall-of-Fame point guard as well as Abdel Nader from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Paul enjoyed a renaissance of sorts last season with OKC, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game while also shooting an efficient 48.9 per cent from the field. He was also named to the All-Star Team for the first time in four seasons.

Paul, 35, was acquired from the Houston Rockets by the Thunder along with a haul of first-round draft picks in exchange for point guard Russell Westbrook.

Despite playing alongside up-and-coming Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul fit in seamlessly with Oklahoma City’s offence. Still, at just 22 years of age, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be the future at point guard for the Thunder.

Oubre Jr., 24, had a career season in 2019-20, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 56 games, his fifth season in the NBA.

The 30-year-old Rubio played just one season in Phoenix, averaging 13 points, 14.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists over 65 games.

Prior to his time with the Rockets and Thunder, Paul spent six seasons running the point for the “Lob City” Los Angeles Clippers and another six seasons with the New Orleans Hornets – now Pelicans.

Nicknamed Point God, Paul is a 10-time All-Star, a four-time assist champ and the Rookie of the Year Award winner all the way back in 2006.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native was selected No. 4 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft out of the University of Wake Forest.​

Davis, Caldwell-Pope to enter free agency

10:01 am et

Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his player option for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

Charania notes that Caldwell-Pope is expected to have several teams interested in him and believe he's open to offers.

The 27-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 69 games last season for the NBA champion Lakers, his third season in Los Angeles.

Caldwell-Pope made just over $8 million in 2019-20.

Lakers star Anthony Davis will also reportedly opt-out and become a free agency, but is expected to re-sign with Los Angeles long-term.

Pistons, Nets make trade

9:00am et

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons will send guard Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick.

The Nets are sending the 2021 second-round pick via Toronto, per sources. Musa was the 29th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, a versatile 6-9 forward. Nets like Brown's defensive ability, honed in University of Miami program.

The 24-year-old Brown averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 58 games with the Pistons last season while Musa, 21, averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists with the Nets in 2019-20.

Harden interested in joining Nets?

Nov. 15

With trade speculation circulation around Houston Rockets star James Harden, it appears the 2018 MVP is interested in joining the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports that following many disappointing seasons with the Rockets, Harden is considering asking for a change of scenery and the Nets are near the top of his list.

Despite this, there has been no trade talks between the Nets and Rockets at this point.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Playing with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and star point guard Kyrie Irving is "resonating" with Harden, says Wojnarowski.

The 31-year-old is entering the second year of a four-year, $171 million contract and won't be a free agent until after the 2022-23 campaign.

Harden, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 34.3 points. 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 68 games with the Rockets in 2019-20, his eighth season in Houston.

Another strong regular season was followed by another disappointing playoff run however as the Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round in five games.