NBA Rumours Blog: Price for Harden may be too high for Nets

Ahead of the NBA Draft tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN Direct, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours from the Association.

Celtics trying to get into Top 3

The Boston Celtics keep searching for trade pathways to get into the top three of tonight's NBA Draft, according to Marc Stein.

The Celtics keep searching for trade pathways to get into the top three of tonight's NBA Draft, league sources say. 10-ish hours left to find one ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2020

The Celtics currently have three picks in the first round, 14 (Memphis), 26, and 30 (Milwaukee via Phoenix).

Bulls looking to move up

The Chicago Bulls are looking to land the second pick in tonight's draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Sources: The Warriors and Bulls have discussed a trade that’d send the second pick in exchange for the fourth pick and Wendell Carter Jr.



More detail, reports and analysis inside my latest Mock Draft update on @ringer: https://t.co/MWGF6RSakS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 18, 2020

O'Connor reports that the Bulls have offered the No.4 pick and Wendell Carter Jr. to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the No.2 pick.

It is believe that if the Bulls are able to move up they would select James Wiseman, while the Warriors also appear on track to select the seven-footer if they keep the pick.

Rockets asking price for Harden too much for Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked for several days as the possible next destination for Houston Rockets' star James Harden, but trade talks appear to have hit a roadblock.

While there have been reports of a verbal agreement being reached, the New York Post says that isn't the case, and the main reason being that Brooklyn doesn't want to "give up the farm" for Harden.

Most scenarios have the Nets parting with combinations of Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and multiple first-round picks, and the expectation is that after the huge price the Milwaukee Bucks paid to land Jrue Holiday on Monday, the price for Harden could be even higher than we thought.