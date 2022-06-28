What is the Lakers' plan B after missing out on Kyrie?

NBA free agency is just around the corner as teams around the league bust out their chequebooks. Keep it right here for all the latest news and rumours as the off-season heats up.

The latest on Miles Bridges

ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting the Charlotte Hornets are not offering restricted free agent Miles Bridges the max at the moment.

The 24-year-old removed the Hornets from his Twitter bio and appeared to salute teammate LaMelo Ball goodbye on an Instagram story posted last week.

Bridges was named the 2021-22 Most Improved Player after averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season, his fourth in Charlotte after being selected No. 12 overall in 2018 out of Villanova.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week executives around the league see Bridges commanding a max or near max this summer.

Is the Kyrie situation settled?

One might have assumed when reports surfaced that Kyrie Irving was opting into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets that any rumours of a deal to the Los Angeles Lakers would be dead.

But according to Windhorst, that might not be entirely true. Windhorst said on his podcast released Tuesday morning there is a belief Irving being dealt to the Lakers is a possibility even after Monday's news.

“I know that there are people in the league, and we're not talking about ancillary people, we're talking about high-ranking people, who believe that this is not done," Windhorst said, adding there is still mutual interest between Irving and the Lakers.

Irving was previously reported by Charania to have interest in six teams via a sign-and-trade if he did not return to the Nets -- the Lakers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the Nets had no interest in Los Angeles' potential sign-and-trade packages.

Multiple reports indicated that Irving was seeking a long-term deal, which the Nets were unwilling to offer him.

On Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported Russell Westbrook will opt in to his $47.1 million option to return to the team next season.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Knicks looking to move Noel?

The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions centred on dealing centre Nerlens Noel to the New York Knicks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scotto adds Noel could fit into Serge Ibaka's $9.7 million trade exception and the Knicks have plenty of draft assets to dangle as a sweetner.

Multiple reports indicate the Knicks are trying to move out salary to make a run at a point guard, specifically Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks.

Noel has struggled with injuries the last two years but averaged 2.2 blocks per game while playing just over 24 minutes a night during the 2020-21 season. He has also had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Warriors trying to keep core together?

The Golden State Warriors view re-signing forward Kevon Looney as their top priority going into free agency, reports The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Slater adds the team plans to meet with Looney's agent at the opening of free agency and "there is no bigger or more urgent situation" than retaining the 26-year-old.

Looney has been with the Warriors for seven seasons and played over 20 minutes a night during their NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics. He averaged 6.0 points per game and 7.3 rebounds in 82 regular season games.

Meanwhile, Slater writes Gary Payton II profiles as the team's second-most important player to retain and the team is considered a favourite to do so.

Payton carved out a role last season as a versatile defensive wing and averaged a career-best 7.1 points per game in 71 regular season games.