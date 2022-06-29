NBA free agency is one day away as teams around the league get set to bust out their chequebooks. Keep it right here for all the latest news and rumours as the off-season heats up. Free agency will officially open at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Rockets eyeing Bamba?

The Athletic's Kelly Iko believes centre Mo Bamba will be a top target for the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Iko notes the Orlando Magic, Bamba's current team, has already given his No. 5 jersey number to first overall pick Paolo Banchero and just signed forward Wendell Carter Jr. to a contract extension.

Iko also reports the Chicago Bulls have shown interest in Bamba in addition to the Rockets.

The Harlem native was selected No. 6 overall by the Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft and averaged a career-best 10.6 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He also developed a three-point shot, converting on 38.1 per cent of his attempts from beyond the arc in 2021-22.

Pacers picking up option on Brissett

The Indiana Pacers are picking up the $1.8 million team option on Canadian Oshae Brissett for next season, reports James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star.

The #Pacers are picking up Oshae Brissett’s team option for the 2022-23 season for $1.8 million, per league source. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent next season.



📸 me pic.twitter.com/9tBvxt6soE — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 29, 2022

This means Brissett is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Toronto native began his career with the Raptors but found a home in Indiana, averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 88 combined games over the previous two seasons.

The Syracuse product originally joined the Raptors as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2019.

Harden expected to stay in Philly

Guard James Harden is expected to opt in to his $47.36 million player option for next season and then sign an extension for less than the maximum, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bill Reiter of CBS Sports reports Sixers ownership is hesitant to give Harden the five-year supermax he would be eligible for, but is still likely to dish out a "hefty sum" for him on a multi-year term.

"Expect him to opt-in to that deal."@sportsreiter predicts that James Harden will sign a new deal with the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/XGFi4v3F4i — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 29, 2022

Harden was acquired by the 76ers last season in a blockbuster deal that saw Ben Simmons and others end up with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 32-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 21 regular season games after the trade.

Wizards, Nuggets strike deal

The Denver Nuggets are trading guard Monte Morris and forward Will Barton to the Washington Wizards for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Heat making push to bring back Tucker?

The Miami Heat are prepared to offer 37-year-old P.J. Tucker a three-year, $27 million fully guaranteed deal to try and retain him this season, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Winderman adds this may not even be enough to keep the scrappy wing as the Philadelphia 76ers appear set to offer Tucker three years and $33 million.

Tucker joined the Heat last summer on a one-year, $7 million contract and opted out of the final year which would have paid him $7.4 million.

Known for his defence, toughness and perimeter shooting, Tucker averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 71 games last season.

More coming for the Knicks?

Multiple reports around the league have the New York Knicks as the heavy favourites to sign Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson at the opening of free agency Thursday evening and those rumours only intensified after they sent Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons to clear out more salary.

But might Leon Rose have more up his sleeve?

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Knicks might not be done. They are expected to re-sign centre Mitchell Robinson to a multi-year deal in free agency and Stein notes they have created more flexibility to do that than previously anticipated.

Also: As I reported last week, New York is likewise expected to re-sign Mitchell Robinson to a multiyear deal in free agency and the Knicks have just created more flexibility than anticipated.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVm5PUQ https://t.co/Z02ic03a4P — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2022

Robinson, 24, has spent four seasons with the Knicks since joining the team as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He averaged 8.5 points and a career-high 8.6 rebounds in 72 games last season.

If Brunson does leave, what next for the Mavs?

The Athletic's Tim Cato reported Brunson signing with the Knicks on Thursday is a "certainty." So what happens next in Dallas if that comes true?

According to Stein, the Mavs could pivot to point guard Goran Dragic, who has spent time playing with Luka Doncic on the Slovenian national team.

"Sources close to the process say [Jalen] Brunson’s exit would also increase the likelihood that Dallas tries to sign Goran Dragić, [Luka] Dončić’s Slovenian teammate, in free agency." (via @TheSteinLine)



Source:https://t.co/XOYOsbETlz pic.twitter.com/Oh6Ygjw3Fu — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) June 29, 2022

Dragic spilt last season between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, playing only five games with the Raps before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs and subsequently waived. The 36-year-old then signed with the Nets, appearing in 16 games down the stretch of the season.

He played the majority of his career with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, also spending two seasons with the Houston Rockets over the course of his 14-year NBA career.