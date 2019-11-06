Burke: Kawhi not playing is ridiculous at this point

Kawhi Leonard is sitting out Wednesday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks but an NBA spokesman says Leonard's absence is injury-related and not 'load management.'

"Kawhi Leonard is not a healthy player under the league's resting policy, and, as such, is listed as managing a knee injury in the LA Clippers injury report. The league office, in consultation with the NBA's director of sports medicine is comfortable with the team medical staff's determination that Leonard is not sufficiently healthy to play in back-to-back games at this time," said spokesman Mike Bass in a statement to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The statement comes after many criticized Leonard's absence, including ESPN's Doris Burke who called it "ridiculous."

Leonard has played in six of seven games this season, including Los Angeles' last outing against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Clippers also play Thursday against the Portland Trial Blazers.

Leonard is averaging 29.3 points per game on 47.4 per cent shooting to go along with 7.3 rebounds.