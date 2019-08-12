Jefferson: The NBA wants the Lakers to shine on Christmas Day

The 2019-20 NBA schedule will be revealed today live on ESPN's The Jump on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct at 3pm et/Noon pt.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, key dates revealed on Monday will include the Toronto Raptors opening their season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, when they will also received their NBA Championship rings. Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto will reportedly come on December 11, when the Raptors host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard, meanwhile, will be making his debut for the Clippers, alongside newly-acquired talent Paul George. The star duo will be taking on the Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the season's first edition of the Battle of LA, Charania reports.

TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg adds that the Raptors are also expected to play Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics.

Other key dates on the schedule, according to Charania, include Davis facing his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Nov. 27, Kyrie Irving's return to Boston on the same night and Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City on Jan. 9.